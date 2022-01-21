American defender Justin Che loaned to Hoffenheim

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP)American defender Justin Che joined Hoffenheim on Friday on loan from FC Dallas.

The 18-year-old Che, who has represented the United States at under-20 level, will be with the German first-division club through June 2023.

Hoffenheim, which is currently fourth in the Bundesliga, has the option to make the loan deal a permanent move.

Che speaks German and has joint U.S. and German citizenship. He spent part of the 2020-21 season on loan with Bayern Munich, playing eight games for the reserve team in the German third division. He has 15 career Major League Soccer appearances for Dallas.

—

