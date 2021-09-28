United FC-United Preview

Minnesota United did not play to their potential in their last match, despite claiming a 2-0 win, according to coach Adrian Heath.

The Loons followed up a 3-0 win over LA Galaxy by beating Houston Dynamo to get their playoff push back on track.

They now face a tricky trip to D.C. United, who have impressed under Hernan Losada this season. Wednesday’s game sees sixth in the Eastern Conference host sixth place in the West.

However, Heath is looking for better than what he saw in the win over Houston.

“Of what I feel this group is capable of. I don’t think we’ve hit them heights,” he said postgame.

“We had pockets of really, really, good play that opened them up and created opportunities for us. But there wasn’t enough of them moments for me tonight. As I say, I thought we played too slowly and played too negative.

“Too many times, I think I can count maybe three or four times we’ve had a thrown in deep in their half and it ends up back at Tyler Miller nearly under pressure clearing his lines. And that is poor play. We’re better than that.

“We started the game well. And then it gradually got worse from there. I thought that we put too much expectation on the back four to keep that clean sheet.”

There were no such issues for Losada, who was thrilled with his team’s display in their 4-2 win over FC Cincinnati.

“I think we entertain the people once again, and at the same time, we are doing what we need to do – that’s winning our home games,” he said.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

D.C. United – Julian Gressel

Julian Gressel had a hand in three of D.C. United’s four goals against Cincinnati, creating four chances in total.

Minnesota United – Tyler Miller

Heath praised his goalkeeper after the win over Houston, and fairly so, with Tyler Miller having made eight saves to keep the Dynamo at bay.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The home side has won all three meetings between D.C. United and Minnesota United in MLS. The Loons have won their two home matches against D.C. by a combined 5-0 while D.C. won its lone home match against Minnesota, 2-1, in September 2018.

– D.C. United has won three straight, and seven of its last eight at home following a 4-2 victory over FC Cincinnati on Saturday. It is D.C.’s best home run in a single season since winning seven times and drawing once at home in September-October 2018.

– Minnesota has won consecutive matches, outscoring opponents, 5-0 in those games. The Loons had won one of their previous six league games (D2 L3), totaling just three goals in that time.

– Paul Arriola scored two of D.C.’s four goals against Cincinnati on Saturday, his first multi-goal game since a brace against Montreal in September 2018. Arriola had scored just once in his previous 11 MLS matches at Audi Field.

– Robin Lod’s first minute goal against Houston on Saturday was the tenth goal in the opening minute of a match this MLS season. It is the most opening minute goals in a single MLS season since there were 11 scored in the first 60 seconds of games in the 2015 season (including playoffs).