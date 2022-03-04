Luciano Acosta was a star for D.C. United, but is now out to do the damage when FC Cincinnati host his old team on Saturday.

Acosta played 126 regular season matches for D.C. United from 2016-19. He scored 24 goals and teed up 35 more.

He signed for Cincinnati in 2021, scoring seven goals, and has now been joined in Ohio by his old D.C. team-mate Junior Moreno.

“We are very close friends,” Acosta said about Moreno.

“We had been talking before he came here, and the truth is I am very happy that he is here because he person who is very close to me.

“I try to help him as much as possible so that he gets accustomed to this beautiful city. I try to take him at home, to make him food, things like that.”

D.C. beat Charlotte FC 3-0 in their opening match, while Cincinnati were hammered 5-0 by Austin FC.

“We will make adjustments (to play on the road), but never forget how we play and who we are,” said D.C. head coach Hernan Losada.

We have our style of play, and that will remain no matter who the opponent is, but of course, there are certain things that we need to adapt, adjust or be careful with based on the opponent… On the road, it’s also about experience and controlling the game in difficult moments. Not always playing at the same tempo or knowing when to go forward and when to keep the ball to kill the speed of play.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FC Cincinnati – Luciano Acosta

Acosta created four chances in Cincinnati’s defeat to Austin, an impressive tally despite his team’s heavy loss.

D.C. United – Michael Estrada

Michael Estrada scored two of D.C.’s three goals on Saturday in his MLS debut. He’s the first United player to score multiple goals in his MLS debut since Charlie Davies in 2011.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– D.C. have never lost to Cincinnati, winning three times, and drawing three. D.C. is one of seven teams Cincinnati has faced at least three times and never defeated.

– Cincinnati’s 5-0 defeat to Austin on Saturday was the heaviest defeat in a season opening match in MLS history.

– It was the ninth time Cincinnati has conceded five or more goals in MLS, more than any other team than they joined the league in 2019.

– United opened the season with a 3-0 win over Charlotte, equaling the largest margin of victory in a season opener in D.C.’s history, along with a 5-2 win against Tampa Bay in 1999. D.C. hasn’t opened a season with two straight wins since that 1999 campaign.

– Cincinnati’s defeat to Austin on Saturday was its 13th consecutive defeat dating back to last season, the longest losing streak in MLS history, breaking the MetroStars record of 12 straight (including breakaway shootouts) set in 1999.