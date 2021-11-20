Union score in 123rd to beat Red Bulls 1-0 in playoff opener

CHESTER, Pa. (AP)Jakob Glesnes scored on a long shot in the 123rd minute and the Philadelphia Union beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday in the opening game of the MLS playoffs.
Second-seeded Philadelphia beat New York int he opening round for the second time in three years – both in extra time.
New York earned the East’s final playoff spot with a 7-1-4 closing run.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY 3, WHITECAPS 1
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Nicolas Isimat-Mirin scored his first MLS goal, Graham Zusi added a goal and an assist and Sporting Kansas City beat Vancouver.
Khiry Shelton also scored for third-seeded Sporting.
Cristian Dajome scored for Vancouver.