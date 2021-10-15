Union-CF Montreal Preview

Wilfried Nancy was “very proud” to hear kind words from Philadelphia coach Jim Curtin this week as the Union prepare to head on the road to CF Montreal.

Both Montreal and the Union are in the playoff places in the East heading into the weekend.

But that was to be expected for Philadelphia, whereas Montreal have played only a single postseason game in four years.

Their improvement in 2021 led Curtin to say: “For me, the work Wilfried Nancy has accomplished in Montreal is one of the greatest achievements by a league coach this season.

“What he did should not go unnoticed. His team is very well structured. It’s hard to prepare to face them. They’re very dynamic in transition and we’ll have our hands full.”

Nancy was grateful but, in his reply, insisted he had never doubted his own ability.

“It makes me very proud, I’m not going to lie,” he said. “In life, you have to recognize personal qualities when they are there and therefore I am grateful for the words of my colleagues. I’m happy.

“But I’m not surprised, because I know myself and I know what I’m capable of.

“Now I also know that the road is long and that in football there are ups and downs. But I have to enjoy the moment.”

Curtin is prepared to rise to the challenge Nancy lays down, though, adding: “It’s a tough task heading up to Montreal but, as we push towards the playoffs, every game feels like a playoff game.

“Our players have responded with a great playoff mentality and that’s going to need to be the same as we go on the road for two games now.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

CF Montreal – Romell Quioto

Both sides have players who have really shone over the past five games. For Montreal, it has been Quioto. He has five goals and two assists in that run, including being involved in six of the team’s eight goals across three wins.

Philadelphia Union – Kacper Przybylko

It was not so long ago that Przybylko went nine games without a goal involvement. That miserable run is now firmly behind him. As Philadelphia have taken 13 points from the past 15 on offer, the forward has scored four goals and assisted two, keeping them in contention.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Union are unbeaten in three straight matches against CF Montreal (W2 D1), though the lone meeting this season was a 1-1 draw in Philadelphia. The Union have only one longer unbeaten run against Montreal in their history, a four-match span from August 2014 to May 2016.

– CF Montreal have won five of their eight home matches since returning to Montreal in mid-July (D1 L2). Montreal managed just four wins in 12 games when they were playing home matches in the United States (D3 L5).

– Philadelphia’s 2-1 win at FC Cincinnati on Saturday ended a nine-match winless run on the road (D5 L4). The late goal the Union conceded, however, made it the 10th straight away match in which they have conceded, after opening the season with three straight clean sheets on the road.

– Quioto scored his first career MLS brace in Montreal’s 2-1 win over Atlanta United in their previous match. Quioto has scored eight goals this season, tied with his output from last season for his highest scoring regular season in his MLS career.

– Przybylko scored his 10th goal of the season in the Union’s win at Cincinnati, the second time he has hit double figures scoring in a season (15 in 2019). He is one of two Union players with multiple 10-goal seasons for the club after Sebastien Le Toux (2010, 2011, 2014).