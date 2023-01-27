BERLIN (AP)Union Berlin has signed midfielder Aissa Laidouni, who played for Tunisia at the World Cup, adding depth to a team contending for Champions League qualification.

Laidouni arrived Friday from Hungarian club Ferencvaros after starting all three of Tunisia’s games in the World Cup, where the North African nation exited in the group stage. The value of the transfer was not disclosed.

He is Union’s third signing this month after bringing in right-back Josip Juranovic from Scottish club Celtic and left-back Jerome Roussillon from Bundesliga rival Wolfsburg.

Union plays Hertha Berlin in their city rivalry on Saturday.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports