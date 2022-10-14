PRINCETON, N.J. (AP)Blake Stenstrom threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns, Dylan Classi had a career-high 169 yards receiving and two scores, and undefeated Princeton beat Brown 35-19 on Friday night.

Princeton opened the second half with Classi’s 49-yard touchdown reception, his first of the season, to extend the lead to 21-10. The Tigers made it 28-10 with 3:06 left in the third quarter on Classi’s 22-yard score.

Brown pulled within 28-19 with 3:58 remaining in the fourth when Allen Smith caught a short pass out of the backfield and eluded two defenders with a spin move for a 17-yard touchdown. The Bears appeared to convert the two-point conversion on a tipped pass, but an offensive holding call led to a bad snap on an extra-point try.

Princeton secured an onside kick, and one play later freshman Ryan Butler used a stiff arm during a 49-yard touchdown run to seal it. The Tigers defense also came up with an interception, by CJ Wall, with 3:04 left.

Butler finished with 98 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Princeton (5-0, 2-0 Ivy League). Classi had 146 yards receiving in Princeton’s 56-42 victory over Brown last season.

Jake Willcox threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns for Brown (2-3, 0-2).

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2