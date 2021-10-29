Undefeated Princeton dominates early, defeats Cornell 34-16

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP)Facing fourth-and-3 near midfield on its first possession, Cole Smith completed a 7-yard pass to Jacob Birmelin and Princeton pressed on from there to score the first of three straight touchdowns and defeat Cornell 34-16 on Friday night.

The undefeated Tigers (7-0, 4-0 Ivy League), ranked No. 15 in the FCS coaches poll, piled up 334 yards of total offense and scored on their first six possessions into the third quarter.

Niko Vangarelli scored the first two touchdowns of his career – on runs from the 3 and the 1 – Jeremiah Tyler scored on a 36-yard fumble recovery, Smith threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Carson Bobo and Jeffrey Sexton added a pair of field goals.

Smith completed 15 of 22 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown.

Cornell (1-6, 0-4) began the game with three turnovers – downs, fumble, interception – and trailed 21-0 less than a minute into the second quarter.

Jameson Wang lofted a 19-yard pass caught by Alex Kuzyover his shoulder while crossing the goal line to get Cornell on the board after a 10-play, 79-yard drive. Scott Lees added a 36-yard, first-half field goal.

Richie Kenney – 19-of-37 passing for 256 yards – completed a 28-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Glover in the fourth quarter for Cornell.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25