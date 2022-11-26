NASSAU, Bahamas (AP)Shykeim Phillips scored 22 points as UNC Wilmington held off Vermont in the final seconds for a 68-66 on Saturday night.

Phillips shot 7 of 14 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line for the Seahawks (4-3). Trazarien White added 10 points while shooting 1 of 5 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line, and they also had five rebounds. Amari Kelly recorded nine points and was 2 of 2 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free throw line.

Dylan Penn finished with 21 points for the Catamounts (2-6). Vermont also got 13 points and nine rebounds from Robin Duncan. In addition, Finn Sullivan had 11 points.

