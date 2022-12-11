CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP)No. 8 North Carolina quickly overcame a cold start on offense and then heated up the rest of the way, recording a season-high point total as it defeated Wofford 99-67 on Sunday.

Four different players reached double figures for UNC, including Kennedy Todd-Williams and Eva Hodgson, who both had 20.

”They knew Wofford was a really good team, so they came with great energy,” UNC coach Courtney Banghart said of her players.

Alyssa Ustby notched her fourth double-double of the season – accomplished by halftime – and finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Tar Heels (8-1) also made a season-high 12 3-pointers in the victory, including five from Hodgson. Wofford’s loss brought its seven-game winning streak to an end. The Terriers (7-3) were led by guard Jackie Carman, who scored 18 points and made four 3s.

Despite starting the day 2 of 12 from the field, UNC never trailed by more than a point but led by only three after the opening quarter. Only ahead by two several minutes into the second quarter, UNC ended the first half on a 23-8 run to take control.

Todd-Williams came to life in the second quarter, scoring 13 during that period as the Terriers struggled to cope with UNC’s outside shooting during a stretch that put the game out of reach.

”I was getting hot,” Todd-Williams said. ”You know, with my energy, it helped with the team and just building that lead, which we needed because it was neck-and-neck a little bit.”

BIG PICTURE

UNC: The Tar Heels’ scoring depth was once again evident, which could be important as league play approaches.

”It allows people to play a little more freely,” said Hodgson, who scored 20-plus points for the second time this season. ”Like I was talking about earlier, just finding that best shot – that’s what’s going to be important in bigger games. Because teams will scout us and know what we’re good at, so on any given night, we need different people to step up and produce.”

Wofford: Early on, the Terriers’ good shooting and ability to go back and forth with UNC illustrated why they were winners of their last seven. Overall, Wofford had a tough time with UNC’s size and multitude of shooters but its solid start should serve as a positive as they continue a four-game road trip.

”We never quit,” said Wofford coach Jimmy Garrity. ”I thought we did a really good jo on (UNC’s Deja Kelly). That was the key, I thought. We held her for the most part in check. Then, I was just happy with our togetherness. We just had a tough time stopping their runs.”

UP NEXT

UNC: Hosts South Carolina Upstate on Friday. Eight of the Tar Heels’ next nine matchups are against teams either currently ranked or receiving votes in the poll.

Wofford: Remains on the road, traveling to Bellarmine on Saturday.

