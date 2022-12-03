ELON, N.C. (AP)Mikeal Brown-Jones’ 20 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat Elon 65-61 on Saturday night.

Brown-Jones also contributed five rebounds for the Spartans (4-5). Keyshaun Langley scored 15 points and added three steals. Joryam Saizonou was 3 of 6 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with seven points.

Sean Halloran finished with 21 points and five assists for the Phoenix (1-8). Zac Ervin added 18 points for Elon. Sam Sherry also had nine points, six rebounds and two blocks. The Phoenix extended their losing streak to eight straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.