UNC: Bateman, Dewitt won’t return to defensive staff

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP)North Carolina’s defensive struggles are leading to changes on Mack Brown’s coaching staff.

In a statement, the school said Friday that defensive coordinator Jay Bateman and assistant Jovan Dewitt won’t return to the staff next season. That comes after the Tar Heels have allowed more points and yards per game in each of the three seasons since Brown’s return for his second stint at the school.

The school described Bateman’s exit as a ”mutual” parting after conversations between Brown and Bateman after the season. Dewitt had coached outside linebackers and special teams, and his exit comes amid ”anticipated structural adjustments” to the defense that would change the position coach’s duties.

Bateman joined Brown in Chapel Hill after a five-year stint as defensive coordinator at Army. The Tar Heels allowed 23.7 points and 373.2 yards per game in his first season in 2019, but those totals had grown to 32.1 points and 418.5 yards this season.

The Tar Heels (6-7) closed the season by giving up 301 yards rushing and 543 overall i n a 38-21 loss to South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25