AMHERST, Mass. (AP)Drew Pember’s 28 points helped UNC Asheville defeat High Point 76-72 on Wednesday night.

Pember added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-6, 2-1 Big South). Nicholas McMullen added 15 points while shooting 7 of 12 from the field, and he also had six rebounds. Tajion Jones recorded 13 points and shot 4 for 8 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Jaden House led the way for the Panthers (8-7, 0-3) with 17 points. High Point also got 14 points and four assists from Bryant Randleman. Ahmard Harvey also recorded 11 points and 12 rebounds. The loss is the sixth straight for the Panthers.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.