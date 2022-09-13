Oregon State has wins at home and on the road so far this season, but the Beavers will attempt to get to 3-0 by playing a rare neutral site game in Portland when they “host” Montana State at Providence Park on Saturday.

The home of the Portland Timbers will entertain the Beavers and Bobcats, who are meeting for the first time ever.

As a bonus, both teams enter undefeated at 2-0, with Montana State fresh off a blowout win over Morehead State and Oregon State having won on a goal-line gamble score to walk-off Fresno State, 35-32.

Two-way player Jack “Jackhammer” Colletto, who plays regularly as a linebacker, scored his third rushing touchdown of the season to win the game.

“They called a timeout, and I kept thinking to myself, ‘We came down here to win the game, not to go to overtime,'” coach Jonathan Smith said.

It gave the Beavers their first win in Fresno in seven tries.

A similar hard-nosed approach figures to be the plan of attack against the Bobcats. Oregon State typically leans on leading rusher Deshaun Fenwick, who is averaging 4.9 yards per carry in running for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bobcats may conversely spread the ball around, with four rushers having gained at least 70 yards this season and three receivers with at least six receptions apiece.

In Montana State’s 63-13 thrashing of Morehead State last week, both Tommy Mellott and Sean Chambers got snaps at quarterback. Chambers threw for 30 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, but he also ran seven times for 127 yards and two more scores.

“It was good to get (Chambers) in the open field a couple times,” coach Brent Vigen said. “We know what he’s capable of. You have to get your guys out there where they’re capable of making plays.”

Oregon State will need to be mindful of the whereabouts of defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez (4 1/2 sacks) and linebacker Callahan O’Reilly (two interceptions).

