DOVER, Del. (AP)Kevon Voyles scored 22 points as Maryland-Eastern Shore beat Delaware State 64-58 on Thursday night.

Voyles also added five steals for the Hawks (17-12, 9-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Chace Davis scored 13 points, going 5 of 10 (3 for 5 from distance). Zion Styles was 2 of 8 shooting and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points.

The Hornets (6-23, 4-11) were led in scoring by Martez Robinson, who finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Khyrie Staten added 13 points, four assists and five steals for Delaware State. Brandon Stone also had 13 points.

