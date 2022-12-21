LOWELL, Mass. (AP)Abdoul Karim Coulibaly’s 21 points helped UMass-Lowell defeat Boston University 68-60 on Wednesday night.

Coulibaly also had 11 rebounds, four steals, and three blocks for the River Hawks (12-2). Yuri Covington was 2 of 5 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to add nine points. Ayinde Hikim recorded eight points and finished 4 of 12 from the field.

The Terriers (7-6) were led by Ethan Brittain-Watts, who recorded 16 points. Walter Whyte added 14 points and eight rebounds for Boston University. In addition, Nevin Zink had nine points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.