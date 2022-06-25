HOUSTON (AP)Thorleifur Ulfarsson and Darwin Quintero scored first-half goals and Steve Clark made them stand up in the Houston Dynamo’s 2-0 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

Ulfarsson picked up his second goal of the season when he found the net in the 23rd minute for Houston (6-7-3). Quintero scored in the second minute of stoppage time. Adam Lundqvist assisted on Quintero’s sixth goal of the season.

Clark had four saves to finish with a clean sheet.

Chicago (3-8-5) outshot Houston 17-11, but the Dynamo had a 5-4 edge in shots on goal.

Gaga Slonina finished with three saves for the Fire.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports