MONROE, La. (AP)Jamari Blackmon’s 24 points helped UL Monroe defeat Texas State 61-58 on Saturday.

Blackmon was 7 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 8 for 10 from the line for the Warhawks (8-11, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference). Thomas Howell scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Savion Gallion shot 5 of 13 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Bobcats (10-9, 3-3) were led in scoring by Mason Harrell, who finished with 17 points. Nate Martin added eight points for Texas State. In addition, Jordan Mason had seven points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. UL Monroe visits Georgia Southern while Texas State hosts Marshall.

—

