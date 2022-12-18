CHICAGO (AP)Jace Carter’s 22 points helped UIC defeat Northeastern 81-73 on Sunday.

Carter added five rebounds for the Flames (8-4). Toby Okani scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Christian Jones recorded 15 points.

Jahmyl Telfort led the Huskies (3-7) with 20 points and six rebounds. Northeastern got 15 points from Jared Turner. Chris Doherty had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Okani’s 17-point second half helped UIC close out the eight-point victory.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.