CHESTER, Pa. (AP)Mikael Uhre scored to help the Philadelphia Union beat Orlando City 5-1 on Saturday night.

Uhre’s goal in the 43rd minute put the Union (18-4-9) ahead 2-0. Daniel Gazdag, Alejandro Bedoya and Jack Elliott also scored for Philadelphia.

Andres Perea scored for Orlando (12-11-6).

Both teams play Atlanta next. Orlando hosts United on Wednesday and Philadelphia plays at Atlanta on Saturday.

