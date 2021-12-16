UFC’s Jon Jones guilty of misdemeanor in Vegas property case

LAS VEGAS (AP)Former UFC champion Jon Jones has taken a plea deal to resolve a criminal case stemming from allegations that he scuffled with his fiancee and damaged a Las Vegas police vehicle at Caesars Palace almost eight weeks ago.

Jones’ attorney, Peter Christiansen, declined to comment Thursday on Jones’ no contest plea on Tuesday to a misdemeanor property damage charge.

A Las Vegas judge ordered Jones to pay $750 in restitution and attend anger management classes.

Jones was arrested before dawn on Sept. 24 on misdemeanor domestic battery and felony damaging a vehicle charges after allegedly grabbing his fiancee by her hair and smashing his own head on the hood of a police patrol vehicle. A police report alleged he left a dent and chipped paint.

Jones lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He attended a UFC Hall of Fame induction at the Park MGM hotel the night before his arrest.

Jones (26-1, 1 no-contest) had three stints as UFC light heavyweight champion from 2011 to 2020. He’s widely considered one of the greatest fighters in MMA history.

But he has fought only eight times in recent years due to arrests, suspensions and disputes with the UFC. He beat Dominick Reyes in February 2020 but relinquished the light heavyweight title last year.