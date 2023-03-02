DAVIS, Calif. (AP)Ajay Mitchell’s 20 points helped UCSB defeat UC Davis 89-86 on Thursday.

Mitchell made a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left to give UCSB an 89-85 lead.

Mitchell added six assists for the Gauchos (23-7, 14-5 Big West Conference). Josh Pierre-Louis scored 17 points while going 6 of 10 and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds. Miles Norris recorded 15 points and was 6-of-10 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).

Elijah Pepper led the Aggies (17-13, 10-8) in scoring, finishing with 30 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. UC Davis also got 13 points, six assists and three steals from Ty Johnson. Ade Adebayo also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. UCSB hosts Hawaii while UC Davis hosts Long Beach State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.