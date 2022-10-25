A longstanding New England series resumes for the first time since 2017 when Boston College faces UConn on Saturday afternoon in East Hartford, Conn.

The Eagles (2-5, 1-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) play back-to-back road games for the first time all season. Last Saturday’s 43-15 loss at then-No. 13 Wake Forest was BC’s second straight game against a ranked foe that was competitive at halftime.

“You’ve got young guys out there,” BC coach Jeff Hafley said. “I’ve got to look hard at that, but I feel like we’re wearing down and getting a little bit overwhelmed in the second half. Hopefully with experience, that will get better. … We’re starting games better. We’ve got to finish better.”

Injuries up front have continued to mount for BC as starting center Drew Kendall had a broken wrist and left guard Finn Dirstine is out for the season with a shoulder injury.

Zay Flowers is coming off his eighth career 100-yard performance. His 61-yard touchdown against Wake was his third score of 50 yards or more on the season.

“He’s a huge bright spot,” Hafley said of Flowers. “He’s a great leader and a great human being.”

The independent Huskies (3-5) begin a stretch of three straight home games. Before losing 25-21 at Ball State on Oct. 15, they had won consecutive games for the first time since 2017.

“We think that the best way to continue to make improvement is to zero-in on what we do best,” first-year UConn coach Jim Mora said. “(Playing BC is) one of those games you look forward to, a great challenge.”

UConn running back Devontae Houston, who logged a career-high 135 yards on Oct. 8 at FIU, has a high ankle sprain. Houston and sophomore classmate wide receiver Keelan Marion (broken collarbone) are working toward returning.

Though BC has never lost in the all-time series (12-0-2) dating back to 1908, the Eagles have respect for the opponent.

“They play really hard, with a lot of energy,” Hafley said. “They’ve been in games and played some really good teams.”

Two of UConn’s losses were against ACC foes Syracuse and NC State, two of BC’s final three scheduled opponents.

