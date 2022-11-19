RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Lachlan Olbrich had 16 points in UC Riverside’s 106-30 victory over Occidental on Saturday night.

Olbrich added six rebounds for the Highlanders (2-2). Jamal Hartwell II shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Zyon Pullin finished 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Bernard Cassidy, Nicky Clotfelter and Aiden Williams scored six points apiece for Occidental (0-1).

NEXT UP

UC Riverside’s next game is Monday against Weber State, and Occidental visits San Diego State on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.