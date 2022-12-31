BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP)Dawson Baker scored 17 points as UC Irvine beat Cal State Bakersfield 79-75 on Saturday night.

Baker had eight rebounds for the Anteaters (8-5, 1-0 Big West). Bent Leuchten scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Devin Tillis shot 4 for 7 and 6 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Roadrunners (4-9, 0-2) were led by Antavion Collum, who recorded 20 points and seven rebounds. Marvin McGhee added 15 points for Bakersfield. Kaleb Higgins also had 13 points and six assists. The Roadrunners prolonged their losing streak to six straight.

