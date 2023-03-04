DAVIS, Calif. (AP)Elijah Pepper forced the game into two overtime periods with his clutch shooting, then knocked down two free throws in the second extra period to lift UC Davis to a 93-92 victory over Long Beach State on Saturday.

Pepper hit a pair of free throws with two seconds left in regulation to force the first overtime, then cashed in a layup with 19 seconds left in the extra period to force double overtime. After Lassina Traore dunked to give Long Beach State a 92-91 lead with 28 seconds left, Pepper drew a foul and hit two free throws with 21 seconds remaining to give the Aggies the win.

Pepper added 10 rebounds and four steals for the Aggies (18-13, 11-8 Big West Conference). Ty Johnson scored 22 points while going 6 of 16 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 9 for 10 from the line, and added eight rebounds and three steals. Christian Anigwe shot 8 for 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 21 points.

Traore led the way for the Beach (17-15, 11-9) with 22 points and 20 rebounds. AJ George added 18 points for Long Beach State. Aboubacar Traore also had 16 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.