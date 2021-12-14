UC Davis deals Oregon State ninth straight defeat, 71-64

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP)Ezra Manjon poured in a career-high 27 points and UC Davis defeated Oregon State 71-64 on Tuesday night, handing the Beavers their ninth straight loss.

Manjon knocked down 11 of 19 shots from the floor – including his only 3-point try – and 4 of 5 foul shots for the Aggies (5-3). Caleb Fuller added 15 points as UC Davis shot 51% overall (28 of 55).

Jarod Lucas led Oregon State (1-9) with 14 points. Dashawn Davis pitched in with 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Reserve Ahmad Rand had the first double-double of his career with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Rand had eight points to help the Beavers take a 30-28 lead at halftime. Manjon caught fire – scoring 17 points in the second half – and the Aggies took the lead for good at 34-32 on Ade Adebayo’s layup with 18:21 remaining in the game.

UC Davis outscored Oregon State 40-26 in the paint.

The Beavers, who won their first Pac-12 Tournament last season then advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1982, haven’t won since they beat Portland State 73-64 to open the season.

