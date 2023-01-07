PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP)Shaun Doss had 22 points in Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s 70-66 win over Texas Southern on Saturday night.

Doss also contributed 10 rebounds for the Golden Lions (5-11, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic). Kylen Milton scored 20 points while going 6 of 15 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 7 for 9 from the line. Ismael Plet finished 4 of 6 from the floor to finish with eight points.

Davon Barnes led the way for the Tigers (4-12, 0-3) with 22 points and two steals. Texas Southern also got 19 points and 10 rebounds from John Walker III. Kehlin Farooq also had 11 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.