ARDMORE, Pa. (AP)Rachel Heck, Rachel Kuehn and Amari Avery each won two matches Friday at Merion Golf Club to help the United States take a 5-1 lead over Great Britain and Ireland in the Curtis Cup.

Heck and Kuehn teamed to beat Hannah Darling and Annabell Fuller 1-up in the morning four-ball matches. In the afternoon foursomes, Kuehn and Avery topped Caley McGinty and Emily Price 3 and 2, and Heck and Rose Zhang beat Charlotte Heath and Amelia Williamson 4 and 2.

In the morning, Avery and Megha Ganne edged McGinty and Lauren Walsh 3 and 2.

After another day of four-ball and foursomes matches, the amateur event will close Sunday with eight singles matches. The United States leads the series 30-8-3, winning 12 1/2-7 1/2 last year at Conwy Golf Club in Wales.

”I was hoping for that (strong start). I’m very happy about it,” U.S. captain Sarah Ingram said. ”We are definitely better positioned today than we were last year at the same time.”

Jensen Castle and Latanna Stone also won in the afternoon foursomes for the United States, beating Hannah Darling and Louise Duncan 5 and 3.

GB&I earned its lone point in the morning when Duncan and Charlotte Heath beat Zhang and Emilia Migliaccio 2 and 1.

”Obviously, we’re disappointed about the afternoon results, but we weren’t in this position last year,” Duncan said. ”We’re not feeling too disheartened and we’re looking for a big day tomorrow and hopefully come back and make a good fight for the singles on Sunday.”