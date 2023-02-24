PHOENIX (AP)Cameron Tyson’s 22 points helped Seattle U defeat Grand Canyon 65-54 on Friday night.

Tyson added five rebounds for the Redhawks (19-10, 10-6 Western Athletic Conference). Brandton Chatfield added 14 points while finishing 7 of 7 from the floor, and he also had six rebounds. Alex Schumacher recorded 10 points and was 5 of 20 shooting (0 for 4 from distance).

The Antelopes (18-11, 8-7) were led in scoring by Rayshon Harrison, who finished with 19 points. Grand Canyon also got 12 points and 10 rebounds from Gabe McGlothan. In addition, Chance McMillian finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Seattle U visits Utah Tech and Grand Canyon visits Southern Utah.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.