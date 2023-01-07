NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Cade Tyson had 20 points in Belmont’s 74-61 victory over Missouri State on Saturday night.

Tyson shot 5 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line for the Bruins (11-6, 4-2 Missouri Valley). Ben Sheppard added 17 points while going 6 of 14 (3 for 6 from distance), and he also had six rebounds and three steals. Drew Friberg shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Donovan Clay finished with 20 points and eight rebounds for the Bears (8-8, 4-2). Missouri State also got 12 points from Chance Moore. In addition, Dalen Ridgnal had eight points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Belmont took the lead with 1:30 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 37-35 at halftime, with Tyson racking up 14 points. Belmont pulled away with a 12-1 run in the second half to extend a three-point lead to 14 points. They outscored Missouri State by 11 points in the final half, as Even Brauns led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Belmont is a Tuesday matchup with Valparaiso on the road, while Missouri State visits Illinois State on Wednesday.

—

