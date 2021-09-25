Tulsa has more offense, more big plays to top Arkansas State

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Davis Brin threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns and Tulsa picked up its first victory of the season, a 41-34 decision over Arkansas State on Saturday night.

The Golden Hurricane (1-3) amassed 663 yards with 308 yards on the ground. Shamari Brooks rushed for 155 yards and Anthony Watkins had 115 yards, highlighted by a 75-yard touchdown scamper which was one of six touchdowns of more than 30 yards in the game.

Tulsa’s Sam Crawford Jr. had a touchdown catch-and-run of 88 yards and Brin also threw 34 yards to JuanCarlos Santana for a score.

Arkansas State’s James Blackman hit Dahu Green with a 39-yard touchdown pass and the Red Wolves (1-3) added two special teams touchdowns to keep it close. Johnnie Lang scored on a 63-yard punt return and Alan Lamar went 93 yards on a kickoff.

Blackman was 23 of 37 for 321 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Arkansas State led 14-7 in the second quarter before Tulsa scored the next 24 points.

