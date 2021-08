Tuesday’s Time Schedule

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Maria Quiban Whitesell was born and raised in Oahu where she started her career in broadcast journalism. It led her to being the morning meteorologist for Good Day LA.

Last year, Whitesell published a book titled "You Can't Do It Alone: A Widow's Journey Through Loss, Grief and Life After," which she wrote after her husband passed away due to brain cancer. She never expected to go through losing her husband and having to raise their toddler at the time without his father.