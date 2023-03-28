FOOTBALL

PHOENIX (AP)Dan Snyder’s departure from the NFL is moving closer to reality.

A group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales and another group led by Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos have formally submitted fully financed bids for the NFL’s Washington Commanders, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Two people confirmed the bid from Harris. Both spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the bid have not been publicly announced.

The Harris/Rales group includes basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta also has been in the running.

ESPN reported both bids came in at Snyder’s $6 billion asking price. Snyder had yet to accept an offer when the league’s finance committee met Monday so his future wasn’t openly discussed.

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) – The brother of the late New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez is facing criminal and motor vehicle charges in Connecticut, accused of throwing a brick onto the ESPN headquarters campus and eluding police during brief pursuits in other towns.

Dennis John Hernandez, 36, who also has been known as D.J. and Jonathan, was given a misdemeanor summons for breach of peace Thursday by Bristol police in connection with the ESPN incident, according to a police report.

Hernandez, who played quarterback and wide receiver at UConn in the mid-2000s, went to ESPN in a car, possibly an Uber, and threw a bag containing a brick and a note onto the property, police said. He then left.

The note said: “To all media outlets, It’s about time you all realeyes the affect media has on all family members. Since you’re a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up! Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez,” according to police.

Hernandez did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment. No lawyers for him are listed in court records. Hernandez grew up in Bristol and recently had lived in Riverview, Florida.

His younger brother, Aaron Hernandez, a tight end for the Patriots, killed himself in 2017 in a prison cell while serving a murder sentence.

— AP Sports Writers Rob Maaddi and Stephen Whyno.

PRO BASKETBALL

NEW YORK (AP) – Ben Simmons won’t play again this season because of a nerve injury in his back, ending his disappointing first full season with the Brooklyn Nets after just 42 games.

Simmons saw multiple specialists this week who determined that he should be shut down for the season because of a nerve impingement and begin a rehabilitation program. Coach Jacque Vaughn said a full recovery was expected.

It’s the second straight year that Simmons was unable to play because of a back injury. He had surgery in the offseason to repair a disk problem, but was bothered this season by a sore left knee before his back problems returned.

Simmons finishes with averages of 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft didn’t play after the All-Star break in February. The 26-year-old had fallen out of the starting lineup before that, unable to regain the form that earned his three All-Star selections in Philadelphia.

SOCCER

SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO, Argentina (AP) – Lionel Messi scored a hat trick and surpassed 100 career goals for Argentina with three in the first half of an international friendly against Curacao. The World Cup winners beat the Caribbean side 7-0 in their second match since clinching the trophy in December.

The 35-year-old Messi opened the scoring against Curacao in the 20th minute with a right-foot shot from the edge of the box to reach the 100-goal milestone. Nico Gonzalez added another three minutes later with a header from close range.

Messi then scored his 101st for Argentina in the 33rd minute with a crossed shot to the right of the goalkeeper and his 102nd in the 37th after an easy run to score. Two minutes earlier he had assisted Enzo Fernandez’ blast from the edge of the box.

The Argentine captain trails only two players on the list of most goals scored for national teams in official matches; Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, with 122, and Iran’s Ali Daei, with 109.

BASEBALL

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Guardians are close to signing All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez to a long-term contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Giménez, who batted .297 and won a Gold Glove for the AL Central champions last season, could sign the deal within days, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced any agreement.

The Guardians also are nearing a deal with reliever Trevor Stephan, the person said.

ESPN reported that Giménez has agreed to a seven-year, $106.5 million package that includes a club option for an eighth year.

— AP Sports Writer Tom Withers

PRO HOCKEY

CHICAGO (AP) – Longtime Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews returned to the ice but hinted his stellar NHL career could be winding down after 15 years.

Toews, 34, skated with teammates prior to Chicago’s game with the Dallas Stars. It was his first time practicing with them since a game in Edmonton on Jan. 28.

He made a statement through the team on Feb. 19 saying he would be stepping away because of the effects of Chronic Immune Response Syndrome and “long COVID.”

In meeting with reporters Tuesday, Toews stopped short of saying he hoped to play in any of last-place Chicago’s nine remaining games. His eight-year, $84 million contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Toews said he’s feeling stronger, but isn’t sure if he’ll be able to play again for the Blackhawks or another team.

TENNIS

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina extended her winning streak to 12 matches and delivered at least 10 aces for the fourth straight outing while beating 25th-seeded Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-0 to reach the Miami Open semifinals.

Rybakina’s 10 aces raised her totals to 46 through four matches at the hard-court tournament in Florida and a WTA-leading 201 this season.

The 23-year-old, who represents Kazakhstan, improved to 20-4 in 2023, including a run to the Australian Open final in January and a title at Indian Wells, California, last week.

She is trying to become only the fifth player to win the women’s trophies at Indian Wells and Miami in the same season. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek did it a year ago. She withdrew from Miami this time because of a rib injury.