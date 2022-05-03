MLB

HOUSTON (AP)Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker won his 2,000th game Tuesday night, becoming the 12th skipper in major league history to reach the milestone and the first Black man to do it.

The benchmark victory came in Houston’s 4-0 win over the Seattle Mariners and comes more than 29 years after he collected his first win on April 6, 1993, in San Francisco’s 2-1 victory over St. Louis.

”I’m probably one of the luckiest men to ever walk on this earth,” a grinning Baker said minutes after the final out.

The 72-year-old Baker said being the first Black manager to reach 2,000 wins makes the achievement even more meaningful.

NBA

MIAMI (AP) – Tyler Herro was announced Tuesday as the NBA’s top sixth man this season, the first player to ever win the award as a member of the Heat.

He averaged 20.7 points, nearly four more per game than any other reserve in the league, plus had a huge role in Miami securing the No. 1 seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs.

By overwhelming agreement of the 100 sportswriters and broadcasters who cover the league and vote on season-ending awards, that’s what Herro was. He received 96 first-place votes and 488 total points, well ahead of runner-up Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cameron Johnson of the Phoenix Suns was third.

NFL

The New Orleans Saints and Tyrann Mathieu have agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract, reuniting the All-Pro safety with his hometown team, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person confirmed the contract, first reported by ESPN.com, on condition of anonymity because it was not yet signed. It includes $18 million guaranteed, a sizeable investment for a safety who turns 30 next week.

The Saints had been searching for help at the position after Marcus Williams signed with the Ravens in free agency and Malcom Jenkins announced his retirement in March.

– By AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta.

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Browns intend to hire Catherine Raiche, who is currently an executive with the Eagles, as a high-ranking member of the front office, a person familiar with the team’s plans told the Associated Press on Tuesday night.

Raiche previously worked with Browns general manager Andrew Berry in Philadelphia and could be brought in as his assistant, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the process is in the early stages.

ESPN Cleveland was first to report the Browns’ interest in Raiche – the NFL’s highest-ranking female football executive.

– By AP Sports Writer Tom Withers.

NHL

TORONTO (AP) – Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been given a one-game suspension for a boarding incident in Toronto’s playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The NHL’s department of player safety issued the suspension on Tuesday following a hearing with Clifford. It described Monday’s incident as a forceful hit to a defenseless player who is no longer in possession of the puck.

Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct 6:59 into Game 1 of the first-round series for a hit on Ross Colton.

The Tampa forward went face-first into the glass, but he escaped serious injury.

WNBA

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Biden administration has determined that WNBA star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, meaning the United States will more aggressively work to secure her release even as the legal case against her plays out, the State Department said Tuesday.

Griner was detained at an airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis. Since then, U.S. officials had stopped short of classifying the Phoenix Mercury player as wrongfully detained and said instead that their focus was on ensuring that she had access in jail to American consular affairs officials.

Now, though, U.S. officials have shifted supervision of her case to a State Department section – the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs – that is focused on negotiating for the release of hostages and other Americans classified as being wrongfully detained in other countries. A consular officer did visit in March.

SOCCER

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) – Bournemouth earned promotion back to the Premier League on Tuesday after a two-season absence.

Kieffer Moore’s goal in the 83rd minute secured a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest for Scott Parker’s team and second place in the second-tier Championship with a game to spare.

Bournemouth previously spent five seasons in the Premier League before being relegated in 2020. The south-coast team joins Championship winner Fulham in securing promotion.

TENNIS

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson announced his retirement from professional tennis on Tuesday at age 35.

The 6-foot-8 (2.03-meter) South African was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the U.S. Open in 2017 – No. 32 at the time, Anderson was the lowest-ranked finalist in tournament history – and to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2018.

Anderson won seven ATP Tour singles titles, most recently at the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships in Newport, Rhode Island, last July. All of his trophies came on the speedier surfaces of grass or hard courts, which helped add oomph to his booming serves.

SAILING

NEW YORK (AP) – Former Olympic and America’s Cup champion Tom Slingsby has joined New York Yacht Club American Magic in a bid to win back the most prestigious trophy in sailing.

The team announced Tuesday that Slingsby would be sailing with American Magic for the 37th America’s Cup, set to be contested off Barcelona, Spain in late 2024.

Slingsby is expected to join the team later this summer at a training base in Pensacola, Fla.

—

