Tuesday Sports in Brief

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP)JD Notae scored 28 points and unranked Arkansas used clutch foul shooting in overtime to knock off No. 1 Auburn 80-76 Tuesday night.

The Razorbacks (19-5, 8-3 Southeastern Conference) hit 11 of 14 free throws in the final 1:52 of the extra period in front of a raucous crowd at Bud Walton Arena.

It was the first time an Arkansas team had beaten a No. 1-ranked team since 1984 against North Carolina.

Auburn (22-2, 10-1) had won 19 straight since a double-overtime loss to Connecticut in November. Jabari Smith scored 20 points and Wendell Green Jr. had 19 for the Tigers.

COURTS

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Los Angeles prosecutors on Tuesday decided not to charge Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for allegedly beating and sexually abusing a San Diego woman he met through social media.

Prosecutors were unable to prove the San Diego woman’s accusations beyond a reasonable doubt, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said in a document concluding their investigation.

Bauer, 31, was placed on paid leave July 2 under Major League Baseball’s and the players’ union’s joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy after the woman said he choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters.

Speaking publicly about the allegations for the first time Tuesday, Bauer vehemently denied in a seven-minute video posted on YouTube that he abused the woman.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The University of California has agreed to pay $243.6 million to settle allegations that hundreds of women were sexually abused by a former UCLA gynecologist, lawyers and the university announced Tuesday.

The settlement covers about 50 cases involving 203 women who said they were groped or otherwise abused by Dr. James Heaps over a 35-year career. Each will receive $1.2 million, attorneys said.

The deal was reached with the assistance of a private mediator after substantial litigation, the parties said.

The lawsuits said that UCLA ignored decades of complaints and deliberately concealed abuse.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is accused of punching and badly injuring a man in an attack also involving at least three men who were with Kamara last weekend at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub, according to a police arrest report.

The alleged victim told Las Vegas police he fell unconscious on the floor, where police said video showed him being punched, kicked and stomped on by three people who accompanied Kamara at the rooftop nightclub Drai’s at the Cromwell hotel-casino.

The identities of the three other alleged attackers were blacked out in the police report. No other arrests have been made. Officer Larry Hadfield, a Las Vegas police spokesman, called the investigation ongoing.

NBA

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Indiana Pacers will look completely different when they return home later this week while Sacramento Kings are getting a All-Star.

The two teams agreed to a six-player trade Tuesday that will send star forward Domantas Sabonis to Sacramento and emerging point guard Tyrese Haliburton to the Pacers, a person with direct knowledge of the details told The Associated Press.

The Kings will get Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and a second-round draft pick in addition to Sabonis. Indiana is adding Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson, the person told AP, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been announced.

– By AP Sports Writer Michael Marot.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will have surgery on his left wrist and miss the rest of the regular season.

The Wizards said Beal was re-evaluated by a specialist in New York on Tuesday and the decision was made along with his representation to have the procedure.

Beal averaged 23.2 points and a career-high 6.6 assists in 40 games before he was hurt Jan. 29 at Memphis. The three-time All-Star was originally diagnosed with a torn scapholunate ligament.

MLB

DENVER (AP) – Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black, two wins shy of becoming the 66th manager in major league history to win 1,000 games, agreed Tuesday to a one-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

Black has a 349-359 record over five seasons in Denver, including 91-72 in 2018. His 349 victories are third-most in team history, trailing Clint Hurdle’s 534 and Don Baylor’s 440.

NEW YORK (AP) – The New York Mets are bringing back Old-Timers’ Day this year for the first time since 1994 – if there is a season.

The team said Tuesday it will host an old-timers’ game before the Mets play Colorado on Aug. 27. Former players will be introduced starting at 5 p.m. ahead of the 7:10 p.m. game.

New York eliminated Old-Timers’ Day when the team was co-owned by Fred Wilpon and Nelson Doubleday and did not attempt to restore it under the ownership of the Wilpon and Katz families, which began in 2002.

NHL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The Philadelphia Flyers have named former franchise great Danny Briere special assistant to the general manager.

The 44-year-old Briere, who retired after the 2014-15 season, will be involved in all aspects of the club’s hockey operations, including scouting and player development. He joins the Flyers operations staff after parts of five years with the Maine Mariners of the ECHL, most recently as team president.

He also worked in the Flyers player development department for the past two seasons in a part-time role working with the club’s prospects, as well as current players, on and off the ice. He also spent two seasons in the Flyers front office business operations before joining the Mariners.

AUTO RACING

LONDON (AP) – Caitlyn Jenner is off to the races again, launching a team in a single-seater motor racing championship for female drivers.

Jenner, the former Olympic champion and reality TV personality who had a failed bid for California governor, started the Jenner Racing team in the W Series for the 2022 season.

The 72-year-old Jenner will oversee the day-to-day running of her team, including the driver lineup and landing sponsors to compete in the series that often runs on Formula One race weekends.

The W Series opens in May in Miami.

OLYMPICS

BEIJING (AP) – Nathan Chen shattered the world record during his short program at the Beijing Olympics, scoring 113.97 points Tuesday to beat the previous mark of longtime rival Yuzuru Hanyu and put himself in position to win his long-sought gold medal.

With a confident smirk as he took the ice, the 22-year-old Chen avenged his poor performance from four years ago in Pyeongchang in the biggest way possible. He opened with a perfect quad flip, breezed through a triple axel that sometimes causes him problems, then drilled his quad flip-triple toe loop combination to leave most of the crowd in awe.

Chen’s total was nearly six points ahead of Yuma Kagiyama, who sits in second place, and nearly 20 ahead of Hanyu, the two-time Olympic champion who bailed on his opening quad attempt during a calamitous short program.

BEIJING (AP) – American-born Eileen Gu of China cranked out the first 1620 of her career on her final jump, stunning Tess Ledeux of France and earning the first of what she hopes will be three gold medals at the Beijing Olympics in women’s freestyle big air Tuesday.

With tennis player Peng Shuai watching from the stands, the skier nicknamed ”Snow Princess” delivered on the immense hype to perform in her adopted home country. She is a medal favorite in big air, slopestyle and halfpipe – no action-sport athlete has ever reached the podium in all three.

Her first attempt at gold came down to the last round.

Ledeux is the only other woman to ever land a 1620 – 4 1/2 spins – in competition, and she stomped one out with a slight wobble on the landing in Round 1.

