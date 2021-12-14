Tuesday Sports in Brief

NBA

NEW YORK (AP)Stephen Curry has shot his way to the top of the NBA record book for 3-pointers.

Curry hit his 2,974th 3-pointer at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ game against the New York Knicks, breaking the record set by Ray Allen.

Curry hit the shot from the right wing with 7:33 remaining, waving his arms toward the sky as he jogged backward down court. The Warriors then committed a foul and quickly called timeout to let the celebration begin. Curry exchanged hugs with coach Steve Kerr, longtime teammate Draymond Green, family members and Allen, who was at the arena.

Curry is often considered the league’s greatest shooter, and the numbers back him up. He already owns two of the top three seasons for 3-pointers — including the only season with 400 3s — and now has the career record Allen had held since passing Reggie Miller in 2011.

NHL

NHL MVP Connor McDavid calls the idea of potentially having to quarantine for up to five weeks in China following a positive COVID-19 test ”unsettling” as the NHL’s participation at the 2022 Winter Games remains up in the air.

The Edmonton captain and one of three players already named to Canada’s provisional Olympic team spoke Tuesday as coronarivus cases and postponements continue to rise across the league.

The NHL skipped the 2018 Olympics in South Korea, but committed to Beijing as part of the extension to the current collective bargaining agreement signed with NHL Players’ Association. As recently as last week, Commissioner Gary Bettman said the plan was to go, but the NHL has until Jan. 10 to nix the plan without financial penalty if COVID-19 causes enough of a disruption to its season.

MLB

BALTIMORE (AP) – Fredi Gonzalez is taking on a new role with the Baltimore Orioles, becoming the team’s bench coach.

The Orioles announced their 2022 major league coaching staff Tuesday and said Gonzalez would shift from major league coach to bench coach. Baltimore named Matt Borgschulte and Ryan Fuller co-hitting coaches, and Jose Hernandez shifts from assistant hitting coach to major league coach. The rest of the coaches remain in their same positions.

Gonzalez managed the Marlins from 2007-10 and the Braves from 2011-16.

NFL

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) – An autopsy revealed unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of the former NFL player accused of fatally shooting six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, before killing himself in April, authorities announced Tuesday.

The 20 years Phillip Adams spent playing football ”definitively … gave rise” to a diagnosis of stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, said Dr. Ann McKee, who examined his brain.

Authorities have said that on April 7, Phillip Adams killed Rock Hill physician Robert Lesslie; his wife, Barbara; two of their grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie; and two HVAC technicians working at the Lesslie home, James Lewis and Robert Shook, both 38. Police later found Adams with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

SOCCER

LONDON (AP) – Premier League players will undergo daily coronavirus tests as part of emergency measures approved by clubs on Tuesday to deal with the worsening pandemic in England.

Two Premier League matches have been called off in the last three days due to outbreaks at clubs. The league reported on Monday that COVID-19 cases rose by 350% to a record 42 infections in a week across the 20 clubs from 3,805 tests on players and staff.

Premier League players will have to wait in their cars for the outcome of daily rapid antigen test results at their clubs, which will also conduct PCR tests twice a week on them. All players and coaches will have to resume wearing masks around clubs.

CINCINNATI (AP) – Pat Noonan was hired Tuesday as the sixth head coach of Major League Soccer’s Cincinnati team in a little more than three seasons.

The 41-year-old, who scored one goal in 15 appearances for the United States, has been an assistant coach for the LA Galaxy (2013-16), the U.S. (2017) and Philadelphia (2018-21).

Cincinnati has finished 24th, 26th and 27th overall in its three MLS seasons. It had four wins, 22 losses and eight draws this year.

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) – Pablo Mastroeni was given the job as permanent head coach of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake, 3 1/2 months after he took over as interim coach.

The 45-year-old, a former U.S. national team midfielder, was head coach of Colorado from 2014 until he was fired in August 2017 with a record that season of six wins, 12 losses and four draws.

He was a Houston assistant coach in 2020, then was hired by Salt Lake last Jan. 5 as an assistant to Freddy Juarez. Mastroeni was appointed interim coach on Aug. 27 when Juarez was fired with the team in sixth place in the Western Conference.

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) – Last-place French club Saint-Etienne has confirmed the departure of coach Claude Puel more than a week after suspending him.

The 60-year-old Puel and Saint-Etienne ”mutually agreed” to end his tenure as coach and general manager, the club said Tuesday.

Pascal Dupraz, who helped Toulouse avoid relegation in 2017, was hired as his replacement. Dupraz’s coaching contract runs through the end of the season.

OLYMPICS

Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin was promoted to take over the men’s U.S. Olympic hockey team on Tuesday, two months after Stan Bowman’s resignation in the wake of the Chicago Blackhawks’ sexual assault scandal.

Initially named the U.S. team’s assistant GM, Guerin replaces Bowman, who resigned in October after an investigation determined Blackhawks’ officials mishandled a player’s allegations against an assistant coach during the team’s Stanley Cup run in 2010. Bowman was the Blackhawks GM.

Guerin’s promotion comes less than two months before the Beijing Winter Games open in February.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – UConn said Tuesday that star Paige Bueckers has undergone successful surgery to repair the left leg fracture she suffered a week ago as well as a meniscus tear in that knee.

Bueckers underwent the surgery on Monday afternoon at UConn Health, the school announced.

The reigning national player of the year fractured her left tibia at the knee on Dec. 5 in a win over Notre Dame.

The injury, known as a tibial plateau fracture, was expected to take six to eight weeks to heal on its own.

SAILING

Former two-time America’s Cup champion Alinghi of Switzerland is returning after an absence of 11 years and teaming with Formula One powerhouse Red Bull Racing to challenge for the oldest trophy in international sports.

It’s the latest venture between a sailing team and a top motorsports team in a sport that has pushed the boundaries of technology in boats that approach freeway speeds as they skim above the waves on hydrofoils.

Alinghi won the America’s Cup in 2003, successfully defended it four years later and then lost it in 2010 in the culmination of a bitter spat between billionaires.

HORSE RACING

LAUREL, Md. (AP) – Racing can resume at Laurel Park after the Maryland Racing Commission was satisfied with changes to the track in the wake of recent safety concerns.

Racing has been suspended there following recent fatalities at the facility, including seven in November. The Maryland Jockey Club said earlier this month recent equine injuries were being analyzed and repairs to the track were ongoing.

Mike Hopkins, executive director of the Maryland Racing Commission, said Tuesday the commission heard from horsemen and would not stand in the way of Laurel resuming.

The next race day on the track’s calendar is Thursday.

COURTS

LAS VEGAS (AP) – O.J. Simpson is a free man.

The 74-year-old former football hero and actor, acquitted California murder defendant and convicted Las Vegas armed robber was granted good behavior credits and discharged from parole effective Dec. 1, Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith said Tuesday.

”Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now,” said Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson’s lawyer in Las Vegas.

Simpson declined an immediate interview, LaVergne said, and the attorney declined to talk about Simpson’s future plans, including whether he intends to remain in Nevada.

—

