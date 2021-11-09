Tuesday Sports in Brief

NFL

GREEN BAY. Wisc. (AP)Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he stands behind the comments he made last week about why he didn’t get vaccinated for COVID-19 but acknowledges misleading some people about his status before testing positive.

Rodgers spoke Tuesday on ”The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM, four days after discussing on the same outlet his reasons for avoiding a vaccine.

Later Tuesday, the NFL fined the Packers $300,000 and issued $14,650 fines to Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard for violations of league and players’ union protocols. ESPN first reported the fines.

Rodgers tested positive Wednesday, was unavailable to play in the Packers’ 13-7 loss Sunday at Kansas City and remains quarantined in his Green Bay home.

NBA

MIAMI (AP) – The fallout from the scuffle between reigning MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Markieff Morris from the Miami Heat continues.

Jokic was suspended for one game, while Morris was fined $50,000 by the NBA for their roles in the mess.

Meanwhile, the brothers of the two players who starred in the dustup took their anger to Twitter on Tuesday.

The Heat got angry Monday night when no call was made after they thought Jokic fouled Bam Adebayo. Morris intentionally crashed into Jokic from the side a few seconds later, a foul that referees called flagrant. Jokic then blindsided Morris with a hard shove from behind.

NHL

MONTREAL (AP) – Canadiens goaltender Carey Price said Tuesday that he voluntarily entered the NHL’s player assistance program more than a month ago due to substance use.

Price issued a statement through the Canadiens and also posted it to his Instagram account on Tuesday night.

”Over the last few years I have let myself get to a very dark place and I didn’t have the tools to cope with that struggle,” Price said. ”Things had reached a point that I realized I needed to prioritize my health for both myself and for my family.

”Asking for help when you need it is what we encourage our kids to do. And it was what I needed to do.”

Price rejoined the Canadiens on Sunday, but has not begun to practice.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – The Anaheim Ducks placed executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray on leave Tuesday amid an ongoing investigation into his conduct.

The Ducks said in a statement they recently became aware of accusations of improper professional conduct against Murray, who is the third-longest-tenured general manager in the NHL.

The team did not specify the behavior Murray is accused of.

GOLF

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The European Tour is being rebranded as the DP World Tour starting next year.

It marks the end of an era for the European Tour, which was founded in 1972.

DP World, a Dubai-based logistics company, has sponsored the season-ending event on the European Tour which has been held in Dubai since 2009.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said the deal with DP World will nearly double the total prize money on the tour, to more than $200 million from 2022.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) – At Miami, Katie Meier now stands alone.

Meier became the winningest coach in Hurricanes basketball history – men’s or women’s – on Tuesday, with her team defeating Jackson State 72-67 in the season opener for both teams.

Meier has 304 wins at Miami. That’s one more than Ferne Labati, her predecessor overseeing the women’s program.

Meier and Labati have almost identical records; Meier is 304-198 with the Hurricanes, while Labati was 303-195 at Miami.

COURTS

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have settled a federal lawsuit filed by a former minor league assistant and his wife, who accused the team of negligently retaining a coach who sexually assaulted and harassed her and then retaliating against him for reporting the incident.

Lawyers for Jarrod and Erin Skalde announced the settlement in a news release Tuesday. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

”We are pleased that the Penguins organization worked with us to resolve this dispute so that Jarrod and his family can move on with their lives,” said attorney David Fish, who represents Jarrod Skalde.

Erin Skalde said in a statement: ”The events of the last three years have been deeply challenging, and my hope is to now move forward as an advocate for others.” She added that she hopes to be an instrument of change.

OBITUARY

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Former Clemson quarterback Harvey White, who led the Tigers to Atlantic Coast Conference championships in 1958 and 1959, has died. He was 83.

The Blyth Funeral Home of Greenwood, South Carolina, said White died on Saturday. No cause of death was given. The school also announced White’s death.

White was the starting quarterback for the Tigers under coach Frank Howard from 1957-1959. The team had a 24-8 record in White’s starts and played in the Sugar Bowl in 1958 and the Bluebonnet Bowl in 1959.

Clemson finished nationally ranked twice with White as quarterback, 12th in The Associated Press poll in 1957 and 11th in 1959.

—

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports