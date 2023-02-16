SPOKANE, Wash. (AP)Kaylynne Truong hit 7 of 9 3-pointers and scored 21 points, B rynn Maxwell added four 3-pointers and 17 points and No. 20 Gonzaga rolled to a 69-58 win over Pacific on Thursday night.

Truong hit three 3-pointers in an early 13-0 run that gave Gonzaga a 17-3 lead. With Maxwell hitting a 3 just before the buzzer – which gave her a 3 in every game this season – the Bulldogs lead 20-7 after one quarter.

Gonzaga (24-3, 14-1 West Coast Conference) won its 19th straight at home with the nation’s leading 3-point shooting team (41.4%) going 12 of 23 behind the arc and shooting 47% overall despite a 3 of 13 fourth quarter.

Liz Smith scored 13 points and Sam Ashby 12 for the Tigers (12-15, 7-9), who lost the first meeting with the Zags 81-78 but had won five straight.

The game was even in the second quarter and the Bulldogs led 35-24 at the break.

Gonzaga shot 5 of 12 from 3-point range and 50% overall while the Tigers were 2 of 12 behind the arc and shot 30%.

McKayla Williams started a 12-0 run with a layup and ended it with a 3-pointer early in the third quarter to give Gonzaga a 49-27 lead and Maxwell’s four-point play at the two-minute mark made it a 25-point lead.

Truong had two 3-pointers in an 8-0 run in the fourth quarter to restore the 25-point lead before Pacific scored 13 straight.

Gonzaga, which got starter Eliza Hollingsworth back after missing five games and Maud Huijbens, who had been out since November, plays its final home game Saturday afternoon against Saint Mary’s. The injured pair combined for 12points and 10 rebounds.

Before the game Gonzaga announced it’s postponed Nov. 26 game with Eastern Washington would not be played.

—

