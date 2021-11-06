Troy builds big lead, holds off South Alabama comeback

TROY, Ala. (AP)Jamontez Woods scored two touchdowns, KJ Robertson returned an interception for a score, and Troy defeated South Alabama 31-24 on Saturday night.

After Desmond Trotter’s 4-yard run gave South Alabama a 7-0 lead, Troy (5-4, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference) responded with 31 consecutive points. Bruce Brooks kicked a short field goal, Woods scored on two short runs and Tez Johnson had a 31-yard TD run before Robertson gave the Trojans a 31-7 lead with his interception return.

But Trotter connected with Terrion Avery on a short touchdown pass to draw the Jaguars within 31-14 at the half. Trotter and Avery connected again late in the third quarter to make it 31-21.

In the fourth quarter, USA (5-4, 2-4) drove inside the 20 with about six minutes left but had to settle for Diego Guajardo’s 34-yard field goal. The Jaguars had one more possession; Trotter’s fourth-down pass falling incomplete at their own 29.

Trotter completed 20 of 32 passes for 138 yards. Avery had a game-high 80 yards rushing on 23 carries to go with his two receiving TDs.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25