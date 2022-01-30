Avs top Sabres for 10th straight win, 18 in a row at home

DENVER (AP)Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 Sunday night for their 10th straight win and 18th straight at home.

Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog also scored for Colorado, which tied the second longest win streak in franchise history and matched Pittsburgh for the longest in the NHL this season.

Valeri Nichushkin added an empty-netter with 1:03 left to play and Darcy Kuemper had 30 saves.

Colorado’s home winning streak is the fifth longest in NHL history. Detroit has the longest ever – 23 from Nov. 5, 2011 to Feb. 19, 2012.

Dylan Cozens scored for Buffalo, which has lost its last six meetings with the Avalanche. Dustin Tokarski had 32 saves.

KINGS 4, PENGUINS 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Trevor Moore broke a third-period tie with his second goal of the game in Los Angeles’ win over Pittsburgh.

Sidney Crosby scored his 498th career goal for Pittsburgh.

Moore took a lead pass from Blake Lizotte and beat goalie Tristan Jarry on a breakaway with 6:39 left.

Drew Doughty and Alex Iafallo also scored for Los Angeles, coming off an overtime loss in Philadelphia on Saturday. Cal Petersen made 24 saves.

Bryan Rust had two third-period goals for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry stopped 34 shots.

WILD 4, ISLANDERS 3

NEW YORK (AP) – Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy each had a goal and an assist, and Minnesota beat New York Islanders for its fifth straight win.

Brandon Duhamie also scored and Matt Dumba had two assists to help the Wild earn at least a point for the ninth straight game. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 40 shots.

Brock Nelson, Ross Johnston and Oliver Wahlstrom scored for New York, which has lost two straight and three of four. Ilya Sorokin finished with 17 saves.

HURRICANES 2, SHARKS 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Andrei Svechnikov scored on a rebound with 3:44 remaining in the game to lift Carolina over San Jose.

Vincent Trocheck scored the first goal for the Hurricanes, who’ve won four straight games and seven of their last eight entering the All-Star break. Frederik Andersen posted 27 saves for Carolina. Svechnikov’s goal was his 16th of the season and seventh of the month.

Rudolfs Balcers scored early in the third period for the Sharks, who are in a 1-3-1 stretch that matches the team’s worst five-game span of the season. James Reimer, a former Hurricane, made 27 saves for San Jose.

STARS 6, BRUINS 1

DALLAS (AP) – Tyler Seguin had two goals and an assist, Jamie Benn had a goal and two assists, and Dallas beat Boston.

Alexander Radulov, Luke Glendening and Roope Hintz also scored for Dallas, which has won five of its last six. Jake Oettinger stopped 28 shots.

Craig Smith scored at 5:49 of the third to end the Stars’ bid for their first shutout this season.

Boston starting goalie Linus Ullmark allowed four goals on 15 shots before he was replaced by Jeremy Swayman after Benn’s goal at 7:39 of the second period. Swayman finished with 12 saves.

One day shy of his 30th birthday, Seguin started the scoring with an unassisted goal at 6:54 of the first after skating furiously into the Boston zone.

BLUE JACKETS 6, CANADIENS 3

MONTREAL (AP) – Patrik Laine scored twice and Joonas Korpisalo made 32 saves in Columbus’ win over NHL-worst Montreal.

Jack Roslovic, Eric Robinson, Yegor Chinakhov and Cole Sillinger added goals for the Blue Jackets, which recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since Nov. 26. Gustav Nyquist had two assists.

Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and two assists for the Canadiens, which dropped their sixth straight. Nick Suzuki and Tyler Toffoli each had a goal and an assist.

Montreal coach Dominque Ducharme pulled his starting goaltender – this time Samuel Montembeault – for the third straight game. Montembeault gave up three goals on seven shots, and Cayden Primeau made 26 saves in relief.

RANGERS 3, KRAKEN 2

NEW YORK (AP) – Defenseman K’Andre Miller scored with 34 seconds left and Igor Shesterkin made 40 saves to help New York beat expansion Seattle.

Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Alexis Lafreniere also scored for the Rangers.

Yanni Gourde tied it for Seattle on a power-play goal with 1:08 left with goalie Philip Grubauer off for an extra skater. Jared McCann also scored for the Kraken. Grubauer made 21 saves.

