PALERMO, Sicily (AP)Top-seeded Martina Trevisan withdrew from the Palermo Ladies Open on Tuesday because of a back injury, but No. 2 seed Yulia Putintseva advanced after comfortably winning her opening match.

Putintseva of Kazakhstan beat Jaimee Fourlis 6-3, 6-1 and will face Diane Parry in the round of 16 after the Frenchwoman beat American Lauren Davis 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Trevisan was replaced by lucky loser Carolina Alves, who went on to lose 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 to Elina Avanesyan in a repeat of their match in the final round of qualifying.

Avanesyan will next face Lucia Bronzetti, who eliminated Wang Xiyu 6-3, 6-3.

Fifth-seeded Caroline Garcia rallied to beat French compatriot Chloe Paquet 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-2 and will meet Italian wild card Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the next round after she eliminated Sara Errani 6-1, 6-0 in less than an hour.

Seventh-seeded Anna Bondar beat Clara Burel 6-4, 6-4 to set up an encounter with fellow Hungarian Panna Udvardy, who beat Lucrezia Stefanini 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Eigth-seeded Nuria Parrizas Diaz also advanced with a 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 victory over American player Asia Muhammad.

Parrizas Diaz will face Julia Grabher after the Austrian eased past Wang Xinyu 6-3, 6-3.

