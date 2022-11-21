TOWSON, Md. (AP)Towson announced football coach Rob Ambrose will not return next season.

Special teams coordinator Lyndon Johnson will serve as interim coach, the school announced Monday. A search for a new coach will begin immediately.

Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 seasons as head coach. Towson reached the FCS title game in 2013 and also appeared in the playoffs in 2011 and 2018 under Ambrose. He spent 26 years with the program in all.

The Tigers won their final four games this season to salvage a 6-5 record, 4-4 in Colonial Athletic Association play.

