EVANSVILLE, Ind. ( (AP)Yacine Toumi’s 15 points helped Evansville defeat Northern Iowa 71-59 on Wednesday night.

Toumi added nine rebounds for the Purple Aces (5-21, 1-14 Missouri Valley Conference). Kenny Strawbridge scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 7 from the free throw line. Gage Bobe shot 4 for 8, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. The Purple Aces ended a 12-game slide with the victory.

Tytan Anderson led the way for the Panthers (12-13, 8-7) with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Logan Wolf added 14 points for Northern Iowa. In addition, James Betz finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.