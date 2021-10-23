Tottenham Hotspur-West Ham United Preview

David Moyes has challenged his West Ham side to consistently finish above next opponents Tottenham if they are to be considered a Premier League heavyweight.

The Irons ended last season sixth, their best top-flight finish since 1998-99, to qualify for the Europa League for the first time.

West Ham toppled the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal last time out and Moyes knows his side will have to do likewise this season if they are to match or better last term’s position.

“We’ve got a bit to go yet before we should get all the plaudits and recognition,” he said. “We’ve had one season at it. I need to try and get consistency at West Ham.

“I’d like to try and qualify for European football again if we can. But it is a tough task because there are so many good teams in the Premier League at the moment.

“Tottenham are one of them. We have a lot to prove yet before we get lots of plaudits.”

Spurs are one point above London rivals West Ham thanks to successive league wins, but their momentum was halted with a 1-0 loss at Vitesse in the Europa Conference League in midweek.

Nuno Espirito Santo made mass changes for that game, leaving behind his entire likely starting XI for Sunday’s game, with Harry Kane among those in line to return at the London Stadium.

Kane scored his first league goal of the campaign at Newcastle United last week, which Nuno will be hoping is the start of a goalscoring run for the striker.

“It was important for Harry, it was important for us,” the Portuguese said.

“We know Harry is a fantastic footballer, goals are part of his game. It will give him confidence and he is in a good moment now.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Ham – Michail Antonio

Antonio has gone three games without a goal, but this seems like the perfect fixture for the versatile striker to get back on the scoresheet.

The Jamaica international has scored more Premier League goals against Spurs than any other side (five), with three of those goals coming in one-goal victories.

Tottenham – Son Heung-min

Getting Kane back to peak form is key for Nuno as it will take some weight off the shoulders of fellow attacker Son.

The 29-year-old’s four goals and one assist this season have been worth eight points to Tottenham in the Premier League – more than any other player in the competition.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– West Ham avoided defeat in both Premier League meetings with Spurs last season (W1 D1) – they have not gone three league games without defeat against their London rivals since May 2006.

– Tottenham have won three of their last four visits to the London Stadium to face West Ham in the Premier League, though they did lose this exact fixture 2-1 last season.

– Spurs have lost each of their last four Premier League London derbies, as many as they had in their previous 17 such games combined (W7 D6). Spurs have not lost more consecutive league derbies since a run of six between March 2003 and January 2004.

– West Ham have lost their last two home league games, both by a 2-1 scoreline and thanks to winners in the 89th minute (v Man Utd) and 90th minute (v Brentford). They have not lost three consecutively at home in the competition since a run of four under Manuel Pellegrini in December 2019 – his final four such games at the club.

– None of Tottenham’s last 14 Premier League games have ended level (W9 L5), their longest run without a draw in the competition since a run of 32 between April 2018 and February 2019.