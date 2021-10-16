Tottenham Hotspur-Newcastle United Preview

Steve Bruce remains in charge of Newcastle United after a week of speculation and will take in his 1,000th game in management at home to Tottenham.

Head coach Bruce was widely expected to be dismissed following the takeover of the club by a consortium including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The PIF became the richest owner in world football.

Excitement is building for a new era on Tyneside, but Bruce is still at the helm for a milestone match.

Although this may only be a temporary delay to his departure, the former Manchester United captain is keen to earn further opportunities.

“I’ll have a crack. I’ll try my utmost. If [the owners] see fit, then great,” he said.

“Who wouldn’t want this opportunity now? Any manager would love this opportunity and love to be sitting in my chair. I’ll make a fist of it, try my utmost and, as always, try what’s best for the club.”

Bruce faces a Tottenham team who have endured a mixed start to the season and appear to have some selection issues for this game.

“We have problems and you’re going to see that we have problems,” said Nuno Espirito Santo. “We have small issues, big issues if you want, but the best way is to get a reference point and the reference point was the game against Villa (a 2-1 win).

“So that should be our starting point for a tight schedule that we’re going to be four games away from home.

“So starting from there, if we could, I’ll be honest with you, we would repeat the same XI, because that’s the best way to start something.

“It will not be possible, but then you have to try again, try again, try again.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Newcastle United – Callum Wilson

Before looking up the table, Newcastle need to focus on staying up. Wilson will be key to that, as he returns from injury. With two goals in three games this season, he can be the difference between mid-table safety and a scrap for survival.

Tottenham – Harry Kane

Kane is still waiting on his Premier League goal of the season after six appearances, his longest goalless run since a stretch of eight in 2014. He has five previous strikes at St James’ Park, though, and will hope to return to the scoresheet on Tyneside.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Newcastle are winless in their past four home league games against Spurs (D1 L3), since winning 5-1 on the final day of the 2015-16 season.

– Tottenham dropped four points from winning positions against Newcastle in the Premier League last season, with the Magpies netting 90th and 85th minute equalisers in the two games to draw.

– Tottenham have lost just one of their last 18 Premier League games against sides starting the day in the relegation zone (W13 D4), though that defeat did come against Newcastle (1-0 in August 2019).

– Newcastle are winless in the Premier League so far this season (D3 L4), with no side conceding more goals than the Magpies after seven games this term (16).

– Tottenham have lost their last two away league games, going down 3-0 at Crystal Palace and 3-1 at Arsenal. They have not conceded three or more goals in three consecutive away league games since April 2014 (D1 L2), while they have not done so while losing each time since September 1979.