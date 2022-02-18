Tottenham Hotspur-Manchester City Preview

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Antonio Conte needs time and investment to succeed at Tottenham.

The reigning Premier League champions, who are 10 points clear after a 4-0 win at Norwich City, face off against Spurs on Saturday.

Conte’s side are in eighth – seven points off the Champions League spots – and the Italian bemoaned his side’s January transfer activity, and Guardiola has backed up his fellow boss.

“If the club rely on him 100 per cent, they will have success,” Guardiola said of Conte. “My first season here was tough in terms of results. Every manager needs time, he needs investment, he needs many, many things to be there for a long time or have success, especially in this country.

“All the managers need time. Unfortunately in football we don’t have time. I had time, the club gave me this time, that’s why I will always be grateful, but all the managers need time to make plans and try to convince the players to follow what you feel.”

Spurs are on a three-game losing streak in the league, but still hold three games in hand over fourth-placed Manchester United.

Matters worsened after an Italian interview quoted Conte as suggesting Tottenham had “weakened”, but he attempted to clarify his views on Friday.

“During the interview after the transfer window, after January ended, they asked me about the club, if I was happy, and I said the club did the best that the club could do,” Conte said. “We lost four players and I said important players for Tottenham, because these players we sent away on loan, Tottenham paid a lot of money. Then I said also with Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, as a squad we are more complete. I think I was very, very clear.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Manchester City – Raheem Sterling

Sterling has scored at least 10 goals in each of his last five Premier League campaigns, having failed to do so in any of his first six seasons in the competition. He’s scored 49 Premier League goals at the Etihad Stadium and would be the second player to score 50 at the ground, after Sergio Aguero (106).

Tottenham – Son Heung-min

Son has scored six goals in his last eight appearances against Manchester City in all competitions, netting the winner in the reverse fixture on the opening weekend this season.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Following their 1-0 victory against Man City on the opening weekend of the season, Tottenham are looking to secure their first league double over the reigning top-flight champions since 1986-87, when they beat Liverpool 1-0 home and away.

– Since losing 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace in October, Man City have earned 43 points from 45 available in the Premier League (W14 D1 L0), with the only exception being a 1-1 draw at Southampton last month.

– Tottenham have lost each of their last three Premier League games, conceding more goals in these games (7) than they did in their first nine under Antonio Conte (6). Spurs haven’t lost four in a row in the competition since a run of six between October and November 2004.

– Tottenham have conceded at least twice in each of their last four Premier League games, last doing so in more consecutively between April and May 2003 under Glenn Hoddle (6).

– This will be the fifth meeting between Man City boss Pep Guardiola and Tottenham’s Antonio Conte in all competitions. In 2016-17, Conte became the first manager to achieve a league double over the Spaniard, while Guardiola won both meetings with the Italian the following campaign.