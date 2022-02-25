Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte apologised for his rant after defeat to Burnley as he looks ahead to a trip to Leeds United on Sunday.

Conte suffered his fourth defeat in five Premier League away games at Burnley, leaving seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

He questioned whether he could improve Spurs’ fortunes and asked for an assessment on himself during a revealing interview, but has since apologised for his outburst.

“I am sorry if I show my disappointment because maybe it would be good to keep this inside and not show my emotion,” Conte said on Friday.

“We have to finish this season. We are working very hard and we deserve much more. The players at the club, especially our fans, deserve the best and for us to make them happy. It’s important to be focused now. We’re working well and we’ve started to go in the right direction despite negative or positive results.”

Leeds have also struggled in recent weeks after a 6-0 hammering at Liverpool made it five top-flight games without a win, and leaves them just three points above 18th-placed Burnley, who have played two games fewer.

Marcelo Bielsa’s methods have come under some criticism for Leeds’ recent performances, but he insisted he will stick to his principles.

“The only way I know,” Bielsa said when asked how he will approach Tottenham. “Every game we play I imagine we have true possibilities of winning. That’s exactly how I thought when we played Liverpool. Imagination prior to the game we had resources to win the game.

“The game we played against Manchester (United) allowed us to believe we could beat Liverpool, but we lost 6-0, so I always believe or I imagine in what way we should do things.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leeds United – Raphinha

Raphinha has scored 40 per cent of Leeds’ Premier League home goals this season (6/15). Indeed, the Brazilian and Rodrigo (2) are the only Leeds players to score more than one league goal at Elland Road so far this term.

Tottenham – Harry Kane

Kane has scored 10 goals in his eight Premier League games played in Yorkshire – only Alan Shearer (16) has scored more as a visiting player in the county than the England captain.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Spurs won just 21 per cent of their first 19 Premier League matches against Leeds United (4/19) but have won 75 per cent of their last eight against the Whites (6/8).

– West Ham United (2-1 in September) and Arsenal (4-1 in December) have both won at Elland Road this season in the Premier League. The last time three sides from London all won away at Leeds in a season in the league was in 1995-96 (QPR, Arsenal and Spurs all winning).

– Leeds United have lost three of their last four Premier League home games, as many as they had in their previous 17 at Elland Road. They’ve not lost three consecutive top-flight home games since November 2003.

– Leeds United have lost their last four Premier League matches on Saturdays and have won just one of their 11 games on this day this season (D3 L7), a 1-0 home win over Watford in October.

– Tottenham have lost eight of their last 12 Premier League matches that have kicked off at 12:30pm (W3 D1), with one of those defeats a 3-1 away defeat at Leeds last May.