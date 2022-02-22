Tottenham Hotspur-Burnley Preview

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte confirmed Harry Kane will be fit to play against Burnley on Wednesday, despite suggestions of a back injury suffered on Saturday.

Kane proved the difference against Manchester City last time out, scoring a brace that included a 95th-minute winner in a 3-2 triumph, but sustained a minor knock to his back.

That win leaves Spurs seven points off fourth-placed Manchester United, with three games still in hand, and Conte will be boosted by the fact he has Kane to call upon at Turf Moor.

When asked on Tuesday if Kane was a doubt, the Spurs head coach responded: “No. He had a hit in his back, but he has to play! If he has one leg he has to play.

“Harry knows very well the importance he has on the squad with his personality, with his experience. But he is good.

“I am joking, I don’t force a player if he is injured to play. I only say to tell you the importance of the player. He is good, he is ready.”

Burnley collected just their second win of the season with a 3-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion last Saturday, and Clarets manager Sean Dyche believes his side can beat the drop despite being five points adrift of safety.

“We’ve got that mentality, I think we’ve had it for a long time,” he said. “Many moons ago, I think it was Ian Holloway who famously said we’ve got a strong jaw and I think he’s right.

“We’ve got a team mentality that’s served us well. I’ve been going on about it all season, it’s been difficult for me as manager to keep repeating myself.

“We’ve not been far away, the last five performances have shown that against very good opposition and we’ve got to build on that.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Burnley – Wout Weghorst

Wout Weghorst has had the most shots (9), created the most chances (5) and had the joint-most touches in the opposition box (13) of any Burnley player since his debut for the club. He netted his first goal for the Clarets at Brighton last time out.

Tottenham – Harry Kane

Kane has either scored or assisted in each of his last six Premier League games against Burnley (7 goals, 3 assists), having scored just once in his first four Premier League appearances against the Clarets.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Tottenham have lost just one of their last 20 Premier League games against sides starting the day in the relegation zone (W15 D4), winning each of the last six in a row. Their only defeat in this run came at home to Newcastle in August 2019.

– Burnley have won just one of their last 20 Premier League home games (D11 L8), beating Brentford 3-1 in October. The Clarets have scored just 15 goals in these 20 matches, failing to score on nine occasions.

– Burnley are looking to secure back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since January 2021 following their 3-0 win at Brighton last time out. The Clarets netted as many goals in that victory at Brighton as they had in their previous nine league games combined.

– Each of Tottenham’s last three wins in the Premier League have come courtesy of 90th minute winning goals (1-0 v Watford, 3-2 v Leicester, 3-2 v Man City) – they’ve never scored more such goals in a single campaign in the competition (level with 2010-11, 2014-15 and 2016-17).

– Tottenham have won three of their last four Premier League away games, as many as they had in their previous 11 on the road (D4 L4). All five of their away league wins this season have been by a single goal (2x 1-0, 3x 3-2).