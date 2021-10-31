Tottenham fires manager Nuno Espírito Santo

Makawao, Maui (KHON2) -- After a single-car crash happened on Haleakala Highway on Sunday night, at Makawao on Maui, a 76-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Maui Police Department (MPD), the woman was driving a 1941 Ford Woody Station Wagon towards Kula when her vehicle crossed the grass median and flipped over.